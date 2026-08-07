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UAE, Russia Presidents discuss ties and Middle East developments

Sheikh Mohamed and Putin reaffirm commitment to closer cooperation

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UAE, Russia Presidents discuss ties and Middle East developments

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call bilateral cooperation under the two countries' strategic partnership and their shared commitment to further strengthening ties in support of mutual interests.

The two leaders also addressed a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to advance security, stability, and peace for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.

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