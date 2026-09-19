UAE joins Pacific Islands Forum as Strategic Partner

Reflecting on this milestone, Al Kaabi said: “This recognition builds on years of close cooperation with the nations of the Pacific, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development. This new chapter in our partnership holds particular significance for the UAE and reflects the strength of the relationships we have developed across the region. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum and its members in the years ahead, advancing our shared priorities for sustainable development and prosperity across the Pacific.”