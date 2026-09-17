GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE nuclear regulator wins IAEA innovation award for AI-powered climate risk monitoring at Barakah plant

FANR’s AI-powered IONS system earns global recognition for nuclear safety

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE nuclear regulator wins IAEA innovation award for AI-powered climate risk monitoring at Barakah plant

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has won the 2026 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category from the International Network on Innovation to Support Operating Nuclear Power Plants (ISOP), established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Presented during the 70th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, the international award recognises FANR’s Intelligent Operational Nuclear Safety (IONS) system for its innovative application of artificial intelligence to strengthen the safety oversight and resilience of nuclear facilities.

Developed by FANR in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), IONS is an environmental and climate monitoring system designed to support the safety and resilience of nuclear facilities against external events and the potential impacts of climate change.

The system provides real-time information on environmental conditions surrounding the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It monitors sea levels, land and sea-surface temperatures, vegetation health, air quality and seismic activity. It can also provide information on events that have occurred or are expected to occur, including their severity and location, and estimate their potential effects on nuclear facilities.

Equipped with artificial intelligence tools and specialised algorithms, IONS can develop models of expected future climate conditions, supporting FANR and the operator in monitoring, predicting and managing climate-related risks.

Launched in July 2024, IONS forms part of FANR’s efforts to implement national priorities and adopt advanced technologies that enhance regulatory effectiveness. The initiative supports the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and contributes to FANR’s mandate to protect the community, workers and the environment from the harmful effects of ionising radiation.

ISOP provides an international platform for promoting and sharing innovative solutions that support the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power plants. Its annual Innovation Awards recognise solutions that have been successfully deployed and demonstrated tangible impact in the nuclear sector.

The award underscores the UAE’s growing contribution to the responsible application of artificial intelligence in the nuclear sector and to international efforts to advance nuclear safety through innovation.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE sends 50+ AI delegation to US on tech mission

UAE sends 50+ AI delegation to US on tech mission

53m ago2m read
Al Tayer and Griffiths during the meeting.

RTA, Dubai Airports align on DXB, DWC transport plans

2h ago2m read
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, speaking at a session titled “Media Reinvented: Navigating an Era of Transformation”, on the final day of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

UAE backs deterrence, dialogue with Iran, Gargash says

3m read
UAE, Senegalese Presidents discuss strengthening ties

UAE, Senegalese Presidents discuss strengthening ties

2m read