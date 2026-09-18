UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Phone call focuses on deepening economic ties and bolstering regional stability
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.
He also congratulated Modi on his birthday, wishing him continued good health and further success in advancing India’s progress and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.
Modi thanked him for his kind sentiments and reaffirmed his commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.