GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Phone call focuses on deepening economic ties and bolstering regional stability

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.

He also congratulated Modi on his birthday, wishing him continued good health and further success in advancing India’s progress and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

Modi thanked him for his kind sentiments and reaffirmed his commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE participates in China air transport conference

UAE participates in China air transport conference

Just now2m read
The UAE weekend has its own personality

The UAE weekend has its own personality

26m ago3m read
A deck cargo ship lies anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city's skyline in the background.

US-Iran war: 5 things UAE residents need to know today

1h ago3m read
As part of the initiative, more than 1,417 workers’ accommodation buildings have been surveyed and assessed.

Dubai Municipality upgrades workers' accommodation

1h ago2m read