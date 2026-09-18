New standards aim to enhance safety, comfort in labour accommodations
Dubai: Workers’ accommodation in Dubai must provide a minimum sleeping area of 3.7 square metres per person, under planning standards highlighted by Dubai Municipality as part of a wider programme to improve living conditions and infrastructure across workers’ areas.
The municipality said the standards also provide for between 0.75 and 1.5 square metres of outdoor space and recreational facilities per person.
The 3.7-square-metre requirement is not new. Dubai’s Administrative Resolution No. 110 of 2020 already stipulates that labour accommodation must maintain a minimum area of 3.7 square metres for each worker within accommodation rooms.
Dubai Municipality highlighted the standards while announcing the completion of a series of strategic projects and initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure and improving quality of life across workers’ areas.
The programme, developed with government partners, includes improvements to buildings and infrastructure as well as the provision of services, community spaces and recreational facilities.
The municipality said the projects support the implementation of Dubai’s Workers’ Accommodation Policy and are intended to create safer and more sustainable communities.
As part of the initiative, more than 1,417 workers’ accommodation buildings have been surveyed and assessed.
A total of 19 model accommodations were also classified, with seven receiving Silver status, nine Gold and three Platinum.
Dubai Municipality has also developed a unified government database intended to support planning, implementation and data-informed decision-making across workers’ areas.
Field surveys were conducted in several locations to assess the efficiency of existing infrastructure and identify areas requiring further development.