Dubai Police recover Dh190,000 in just 4 minutes as e-scooter patrol catches 3 suspects

The incident began when the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a theft report from the Naif area. Details and descriptions of the suspects were immediately shared with police patrols nearby.

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested three suspects accused of stealing Dh190,000 and recovered the full amount within four minutes of receiving the report, following a rapid response by an electric scooter patrol from Naif Police Station.

An electric scooter patrol reached the area within two minutes of receiving the alert. Officers quickly spread out to search the surrounding area and arrested all three suspects within the following two minutes. The stolen Dh190,000 was recovered from their possession.

He said Naif Police Station closely monitors patrols and manages their deployment to ensure reports are dealt with quickly, particularly in busy areas and crowded markets.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station, said the quick arrests and recovery of the money highlighted the readiness of police patrols and the effectiveness of the force’s rapid response system.

He said the station would continue to develop its field operations to improve response times and strengthen security across the area.

Ashour added that electric scooter patrols are particularly useful in areas with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Their smaller size allows officers to move quickly through markets and narrow lanes where patrol cars may struggle to reach an incident.

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