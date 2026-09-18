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Dubai Police recover Dh190,000 in just 4 minutes as e-scooter patrol catches 3 suspects

Naif Police e-scooter unit tracks suspects through crowded markets, recovers cash

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Police recover Dh190,000 in just 4 minutes as e-scooter patrol catches 3 suspects
Dubai Police recover Dh190,000 in just 4 minutes as e-scooter patrol catches 3 suspects

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested three suspects accused of stealing Dh190,000 and recovered the full amount within four minutes of receiving the report, following a rapid response by an electric scooter patrol from Naif Police Station.

The incident began when the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a theft report from the Naif area. Details and descriptions of the suspects were immediately shared with police patrols nearby.

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An electric scooter patrol reached the area within two minutes of receiving the alert. Officers quickly spread out to search the surrounding area and arrested all three suspects within the following two minutes. The stolen Dh190,000 was recovered from their possession.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station, said the quick arrests and recovery of the money highlighted the readiness of police patrols and the effectiveness of the force’s rapid response system.

He said Naif Police Station closely monitors patrols and manages their deployment to ensure reports are dealt with quickly, particularly in busy areas and crowded markets.

Ashour added that electric scooter patrols are particularly useful in areas with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Their smaller size allows officers to move quickly through markets and narrow lanes where patrol cars may struggle to reach an incident.

He said the station would continue to develop its field operations to improve response times and strengthen security across the area.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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