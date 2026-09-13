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Driving on Al Safa Street? Dubai announces major traffic changes

Traffic in both directions has been moved to new roads running alongside the work zone

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The changes are part of the Al Safa Street Development Project, which includes modifications to intersections, entrances and exits and the addition of new traffic lanes.
The changes are part of the Al Safa Street Development Project, which includes modifications to intersections, entrances and exits and the addition of new traffic lanes.
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Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has introduced a series of traffic diversions on Al Safa Street as work progresses on a major development project designed to improve traffic flow, shorten journey times and make access to the area easier.

The RTA said traffic travelling in both directions on Al Safa Street has been diverted onto newly constructed roads running alongside the project’s work zone, allowing construction to continue while maintaining vehicle movement through the area.

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The changes are part of the Al Safa Street Development Project, which includes modifications to intersections, entrances and exits and the addition of new traffic lanes.

As part of the works, the intersection between Al Satwa Street and Al Multaqa Street is being reorganised in both directions, according to the authority.

Access points are also being upgraded by increasing the number of entry and exit lanes, while free-flow U-turn lanes are being added on Al Safa Street.

The RTA said the changes are intended to reduce journey times and improve the efficiency and safety of traffic movement once the development works are completed.

While construction is under way, motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs installed around the affected area.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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