Discount applies to holders of Sanad and eligible people of determination cards
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent discount on driver licensing services for People of Determination as part of measures aimed at making its services more accessible.
The discount is available to holders of Dubai’s Sanad card as well as people of determination cards issued by the Ministry of Family or the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the RTA said in a post on X.
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The authority said the initiative formed part of its continuing efforts to support people of determination and provide them with easier and more convenient access to its services.
Applications will be reviewed before being referred to the Dubai Health Authority within three working days, a process the RTA said was designed to ensure a smooth and convenient customer experience.
Eligible customers can access the RTA’s driving licence services online through its dedicated service platform.
The initiative adds to Dubai’s efforts to improve accessibility across government services and facilitate access to essential services for people of determination.
The authority said driving licence services can be easily accessed through its dedicated online link: https://shorturl.at/lOTqd.