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Dubai RTA offers 50% discount on driver licensing services for people of determination

Discount applies to holders of Sanad and eligible people of determination cards

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai RTA offers 50% discount on driver licensing services for people of determination

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent discount on driver licensing services for People of Determination as part of measures aimed at making its services more accessible.

The discount is available to holders of Dubai’s Sanad card as well as people of determination cards issued by the Ministry of Family or the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the RTA said in a post on X.

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The authority said the initiative formed part of its continuing efforts to support people of determination and provide them with easier and more convenient access to its services.

Applications will be reviewed before being referred to the Dubai Health Authority within three working days, a process the RTA said was designed to ensure a smooth and convenient customer experience.

Eligible customers can access the RTA’s driving licence services online through its dedicated service platform.

The initiative adds to Dubai’s efforts to improve accessibility across government services and facilitate access to essential services for people of determination.

The authority said driving licence services can be easily accessed through its dedicated online link: https://shorturl.at/lOTqd.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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