How Dubai issues 119,000 driving licences in six months

96,400 new licences issued as Dubai expands smart training, testing to improve road safety
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued 119,188 driving licences in the first half of 2026, reflecting continued demand for driving services as the emirate’s population and economic activity grow.
The total included 96,400 new driving licences, while 22,788 licences were issued to motorists exchanging licences from countries approved for conversion to a UAE driving licence.
RTA said the figures underline the efficiency of Dubai’s driver training and testing system, which is increasingly using smart technologies and artificial intelligence to improve the quality and accuracy of driver assessment.
The authority is also updating its training programmes and strengthening road-safety education to prepare drivers to deal with different traffic and road conditions.
RTA regularly updates the theoretical and practical training programmes offered by approved driving institutes in line with international road-safety practices.
A key focus is defensive and preventive driving, teaching learner drivers to anticipate hazards, respond to sudden changes and make safer decisions behind the wheel.
Learners also use advanced driving simulators to practise scenarios such as rain, fog and emergency situations before facing similar conditions on the road.
Technology is also being used to make driving assessments more accurate and consistent.
RTA’s smart testing system at testing yards uses artificial intelligence, cameras and smart sensors to assess learner performance against standardised criteria.
The system is designed to provide objective and transparent assessments while helping ensure that drivers meet the required safety standards before receiving their licences.
Road-safety awareness forms an important part of the licensing process, with theory lessons covering traffic laws, speed limits, safe following distances and pedestrian rights.
Learners are also taught about the risks of distracted driving, particularly mobile phone use, as well as correct lane discipline, traffic signals and road signs.
RTA said the objective is to develop drivers who are not only technically competent but also aware of their responsibilities towards other road users.
The authority has also strengthened oversight of accredited driving instructors.
Instructors undergo qualification programmes and periodic assessments to ensure they have the necessary skills and can effectively communicate road-safety principles through modern teaching methods.
RTA also recognises high-performing instructors and driving institutes based on results in knowledge, Smart Yard and road tests, as well as customer satisfaction.
The recognition programme, conducted in cooperation with Dubai Police and driving institutes, aims to encourage higher training standards and healthy competition among service providers.
The licensing journey begins with opening a traffic file and completing an eye test before learners move on to theory classes and the knowledge test.
This is followed by practical training covering essential driving skills, defensive driving and emergency manoeuvres, as well as internal assessments and parking tests.
Successful learners then progress to the final RTA road test before receiving their Dubai driving licence.
RTA said its efforts support Dubai’s wider objectives of improving road safety, customer satisfaction and quality of life while promoting a smart and sustainable transport system.
119,188 driving licences issued in Dubai in H1 2026
96,400 new driving licences issued
22,788 licences exchanged from approved foreign licences
AI, cameras and smart sensors are used in driving assessments
Simulators allow learners to practise rain, fog and emergency scenarios
Training places strong emphasis on defensive and preventive driving