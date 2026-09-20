Residents pushed stranded truck off tracks moments before passenger train arrived
Dubai: A truck driver died after suffering a medical emergency as residents raced to push his stranded vehicle off railway tracks moments before an approaching passenger train in Egypt’s northern Dakahlia governorate, according to local reports.
The incident occurred at a railway crossing in the Gamaliya district after the heavy goods vehicle suddenly broke down and struck a barrier near the crossing, leaving it stranded on the tracks.
With the sound of an approaching train’s horn raising the alarm, dozens of residents and motorists rushed to the lorry and worked together to move the vehicle, which was carrying tonnes of goods.
They managed to push it far enough from the railway line for the passenger train to pass safely, averting a potentially serious collision.
But moments after the danger had passed, residents discovered that the driver remained inside the cab and was unconscious.
Local reports, citing medical findings, said the driver had suffered extreme distress during the incident, followed by a severe circulatory and respiratory collapse and cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead.
The circumstances added a further dimension to the tragedy. Reports said the driver had bought the lorry only a few months earlier for more than 5 million Egyptian pounds, taking on substantial financial commitments. The vehicle was said to be his family’s sole source of income.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and the driver’s body was taken to hospital for the necessary legal procedures.