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Train tragedy in Egypt: Truck escapes collision with oncoming train but driver dies after terrifying ordeal

Residents pushed stranded truck off tracks moments before passenger train arrived

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Truck driver dies of cardiac arrest after Egypt residents push his stranded lorry off railway tracks, narrowly avoiding a train collision in Dakahlia.
Truck driver dies of cardiac arrest after Egypt residents push his stranded lorry off railway tracks, narrowly avoiding a train collision in Dakahlia.
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Dubai: A truck driver died after suffering a medical emergency as residents raced to push his stranded vehicle off railway tracks moments before an approaching passenger train in Egypt’s northern Dakahlia governorate, according to local reports.

The incident occurred at a railway crossing in the Gamaliya district after the heavy goods vehicle suddenly broke down and struck a barrier near the crossing, leaving it stranded on the tracks.

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With the sound of an approaching train’s horn raising the alarm, dozens of residents and motorists rushed to the lorry and worked together to move the vehicle, which was carrying tonnes of goods.

They managed to push it far enough from the railway line for the passenger train to pass safely, averting a potentially serious collision.

But moments after the danger had passed, residents discovered that the driver remained inside the cab and was unconscious.

Local reports, citing medical findings, said the driver had suffered extreme distress during the incident, followed by a severe circulatory and respiratory collapse and cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead.

The circumstances added a further dimension to the tragedy. Reports said the driver had bought the lorry only a few months earlier for more than 5 million Egyptian pounds, taking on substantial financial commitments. The vehicle was said to be his family’s sole source of income.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and the driver’s body was taken to hospital for the necessary legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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