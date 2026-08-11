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18 workers killed, 32 injured in horrific collision in Egypt’s Ismailia

Around 30 ambulances dispatched after two vehicles carrying workers collide

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.
The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

Dubai: Eightteen workers were killed and 32 others injured in a horrific collision involving two vehicles carrying workers in Egypt’s Ismailia Governorate, authorities and local media reported.

The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

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Security authorities received a report of a serious collision with multiple casualties and dispatched police teams and ambulances to carry out initial inspections and transport the dead and injured to nearby hospitals.

Initial reports showed that 18 workers were killed and 32 others injured in the collision. Around 30 ambulances were deployed to the scene to transfer casualties to hospitals for treatment.

Authorities were continuing to establish the final number of casualties as emergency teams dealt with the aftermath of the crash.

Security teams began examining the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine its cause.

Emergency crews were also working to remove the wreckage from the road and restore traffic flow in the area. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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