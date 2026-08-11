18 workers killed, 32 injured in horrific collision in Egypt’s Ismailia

Around 30 ambulances dispatched after two vehicles carrying workers collide
Dubai: Eightteen workers were killed and 32 others injured in a horrific collision involving two vehicles carrying workers in Egypt’s Ismailia Governorate, authorities and local media reported.
The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.
Security authorities received a report of a serious collision with multiple casualties and dispatched police teams and ambulances to carry out initial inspections and transport the dead and injured to nearby hospitals.
Initial reports showed that 18 workers were killed and 32 others injured in the collision. Around 30 ambulances were deployed to the scene to transfer casualties to hospitals for treatment.
Authorities were continuing to establish the final number of casualties as emergency teams dealt with the aftermath of the crash.
Security teams began examining the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine its cause.
Emergency crews were also working to remove the wreckage from the road and restore traffic flow in the area. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.