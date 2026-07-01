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Nine children killed as three-wheeled vehicle plunges into canal in southern Egypt

The victims aged between 10 and 17, while search continues for missing driver

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Officials said river rescue teams continued searching the canal for the vehicle's driver, a 48-year-old man, who remained missing. The victims, aged between 10 and 17, were reportedly working in agricultural fields at the time of the accident.
Officials said river rescue teams continued searching the canal for the vehicle's driver, a 48-year-old man, who remained missing. The victims, aged between 10 and 17, were reportedly working in agricultural fields at the time of the accident.

Dubai: Nine children drowned and two others injured after a three-wheeled cargo vehicle carrying children and young workers plunged into the Nag Hammadi Canal in Abu Tig district of Egypt's Assiut governorate on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police said they received reports that the vehicle had fallen into the canal, prompting the deployment of police officers, civil defence teams, river rescue units and ambulances to the scene.

Officials said river rescue teams continued searching the canal for the vehicle's driver, a 48-year-old man, who remained missing. The victims, aged between 10 and 17, were reportedly working in agricultural fields at the time of the accident.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the three-wheeler, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into the canal. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

River rescue teams continued searching the canal, while emergency services remained on high alert around the scene.

The Public Prosecution has opened an investigation and ordered an inspection of the accident site, while requesting a police report to determine whether negligence or criminal liability played a role in the incident.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of the victims and pulled the injured from the canal before they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The bodies of those killed were transferred to the morgue pending the completion of legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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