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Egyptian pharmacist and three children killed in car crash in Minya

Their vehicle overturned on a desert highway in Minya

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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An Egyptian pharmacist and his three children were killed on Tuesday when their car overturned on a desert highway in the southern province of Minya.
An Egyptian pharmacist and his three children were killed on Tuesday when their car overturned on a desert highway in the southern province of Minya.
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An Egyptian pharmacist and his three children were killed on Tuesday when their car overturned on a desert highway in the southern province of Minya, security and local media reports said.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene near the town of Deir Mawas on the Eastern Desert Road after receiving reports of a serious traffic accident involving a private vehicle.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that the car overturned while travelling along the highway, killing all four occupants at the scene.

The victims were identified as pharmacist Hani Fathi Mawafi and his three children — sons Abdullah and Al Bashir, and daughter Ahd — all from the Al Balyana district in Egypt's Sohag governorate.

Ambulances transported the bodies to Mallawi Specialised Hospital, where they were placed at the disposal of the public prosecution pending further procedures.

Authorities cleared the wreckage from the road and reopened traffic while investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine its exact cause.

News of the accident prompted an outpouring of grief in Sohag, where relatives, friends and residents mourned the family and paid tribute to their reputation and standing within the local community.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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