Under-10 national gold medallist dies with two family members on Matrouh coastal road
Dubai: A young Egyptian aerobics and and gymnastics champion who won a national gold medal in the under-10 category was killed along with her mother and grandmother when their car overturned on the Matrouh coastal road, local media reported.
Natalie Raymond, regarded as a promising young athlete, died at the scene with the two family members, while her brother survived and was taken to hospital with injuries.
Emergency services rushed ambulances, police and traffic teams to the scene after receiving a report of the vehicle overturning with several people trapped or injured.
Initial reports said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Raymond, her mother and grandmother were pronounced dead, while their bodies were taken to hospital.
Emergency crews cleared the wreckage and reopened the road as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
News of Raymond’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on Egyptian social media, with athletes and members of the public paying tribute to the young champion and mourning the loss of three generations of the same family.
Raymond had recently won the gold medal and first place nationally in the under-10 category at Egypt’s aerobics championship, marking her out as one of the country’s promising young talents in the sport.