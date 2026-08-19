GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt aerobics champion, mother and grandmother killed in car crash

Under-10 national gold medallist dies with two family members on Matrouh coastal road

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Egyptian aerobics champion Natalie Raymond, her mother and grandmother were killed in tragic car crash on the Matrouh coastal road.
Egyptian aerobics champion Natalie Raymond, her mother and grandmother were killed in tragic car crash on the Matrouh coastal road.
X/

Dubai: A young Egyptian aerobics and and gymnastics champion who won a national gold medal in the under-10 category was killed along with her mother and grandmother when their car overturned on the Matrouh coastal road, local media reported.

Natalie Raymond, regarded as a promising young athlete, died at the scene with the two family members, while her brother survived and was taken to hospital with injuries.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Emergency services rushed ambulances, police and traffic teams to the scene after receiving a report of the vehicle overturning with several people trapped or injured.

Initial reports said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Raymond, her mother and grandmother were pronounced dead, while their bodies were taken to hospital.

Emergency crews cleared the wreckage and reopened the road as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

News of Raymond’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on Egyptian social media, with athletes and members of the public paying tribute to the young champion and mourning the loss of three generations of the same family.

Raymond had recently won the gold medal and first place nationally in the under-10 category at Egypt’s aerobics championship, marking her out as one of the country’s promising young talents in the sport.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held high-level contacts with Iranian officials seeking the release of the two men, according to the ministry. (For illustrative purposes only)

Two Egyptian sailors detained in Iran released

1m read
The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.

Egypt warns against Oman tourist visa job scams

2m read
The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police.

Family of four found shot dead in Cairo

2m read
Family members said the deceased had been in good health and had no known chronic medical conditions.

Mother dies shielding children during Egypt quake panic

2m read