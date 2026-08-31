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Twins delivered alive after mother's death in Egypt hospital emergency

Doctors performed emergency Caesarean after detecting faint heartbeats in unborn twins

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian doctors deliver twins alive after mother’s cardiac arrest, highlighting lifesaving emergency care and the importance of rapid maternal intervention.
Egyptian doctors deliver twins alive after mother’s cardiac arrest, highlighting lifesaving emergency care and the importance of rapid maternal intervention.
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Dubai: Doctors at a hospital in Egypt’s Sohag governorate delivered twins from the womb of a 26-year-old woman who had been without a heartbeat for about 20 minutes, after an ultrasound detected faint signs of life in the unborn babies.

The woman arrived at Saqalta Hospital’s emergency department suffering a cardiac arrest and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. An ultrasound examination, however, detected extremely faint foetal heartbeats, prompting doctors to launch an emergency operation to save the twins.

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Surgical, anaesthesia and paediatric teams were mobilised, and the woman was transferred immediately to an operating theatre, where doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section.

The twins were delivered within about 10 minutes in an effort to minimise the risk of permanent brain damage from oxygen deprivation.

Both babies required intensive respiratory resuscitation after delivery before they began breathing and their conditions stabilised. They were subsequently admitted to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The mother could not be revived.

Amr Hassan, an adviser to the World Health Organisation, said the speed of the medical intervention was crucial to the survival of the twins.

Hassan said Egypt recorded 867 maternal deaths in 2025, with severe bleeding accounting for 28.1 per cent of cases and complications related to high blood pressure for 15.2 per cent.

The case drew widespread attention in Egypt, where the survival of the twins following their mother’s death highlighted the importance of rapid emergency intervention in cases of maternal cardiac arrest.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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