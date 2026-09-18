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Watch: Man caught on camera stealing equipment from mosque

Two audio units were reported stolen after officers traced the mosque caretaker

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Police identified the person responsible for the mosque and questioned him about the incident.
Police identified the person responsible for the mosque and questioned him about the incident.
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Cairo: Egyptian police have arrested a man after a widely circulated video appeared to show him stealing equipment from a mosque in Matrouh governorate.

The footage, which has gone viral onsocial media, prompted security authorities to investigate even though no formal complaint had initially been filed over the theft, according to Egypt’s Interior Ministry. 

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Police identified the person responsible for the mosque and questioned him about the incident. He told officers that two audio units had been stolen from inside the mosque. 

Investigators then identified and arrested the man seen in the video. Authorities said he was unemployed, had a criminal record and lived in the First Ameriya police district in Alexandria. 

Police said the suspect admitted carrying out the theft and told investigators that he had sold the stolen equipment to a shop owner.

The shop owner was subsequently arrested, and police recovered the stolen audio equipment after he directed officers to it. 

Egyptian prosecutors later ordered the main suspect to be held for four days pending investigation into the theft. 

Authorities said legal proceedings had been initiated in connection with the case.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Egypt

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