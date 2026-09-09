GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt unearths 4,300-year-old tomb of ancient judge at Saqqara

Tomb of official Yunmen contains vivid reliefs still preserving original colours

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ancient tomb of judge Yunmen, dating back 4,300 years to Pharaoh Djedkare Isesi, discovered at Saqqara with colourful reliefs and dual funerary chapels.
Ancient tomb of judge Yunmen, dating back 4,300 years to Pharaoh Djedkare Isesi, discovered at Saqqara with colourful reliefs and dual funerary chapels.
Supplied

Dubai: An Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission has uncovered a 4,300-year-old tomb at the Saqqara necropolis belonging to an ancient Egyptian judge responsible for hearing public grievances during the reign of Fifth Dynasty Pharaoh Djedkare Isesi.

The mastaba tomb belonged to Yunmen, an official whose judicial role involved addressing complaints and grievances, reflecting the importance of justice and social order in ancient Egyptian administration.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The discovery was made in the Mariette Cemetery area of Saqqara by a joint mission from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Archaeologists found two decorated funerary chapels inside the tomb, one dedicated to Yunmen and the other to his father, Ity, a senior scribe responsible for overseeing agricultural lands and offerings.

The walls contain detailed reliefs depicting scenes of daily and funerary life, including farmers working, servants carrying offerings and rituals performed for the dead.

Despite being more than four millennia old, many of the paintings and decorations retain their original colours, offering archaeologists a rare glimpse into the artistic techniques and funerary traditions of Egypt’s Old Kingdom.

Officials said Yunmen’s position was closely linked to the ancient Egyptian concept of Maat, which embodied truth, justice, balance and social order and was central to the country’s religious and administrative system.

Djedkare Isesi ruled towards the end of Egypt’s Fifth Dynasty, a period dating to the third millennium BC and associated with significant developments in the administration of the ancient Egyptian state.

Saqqara, south of Cairo, served as a vast burial ground for the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis and contains monuments spanning thousands of years, including the Step Pyramid of Djoser.

The latest discovery forms part of continuing excavations at the sprawling necropolis as Egypt seeks to uncover and preserve its archaeological heritage while promoting new finds as part of efforts to attract more international visitors.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Egyptian doctors deliver twins alive after mother’s cardiac arrest, highlighting lifesaving emergency care and the importance of rapid maternal intervention.

Twins delivered alive after mother's death in Egypt

2m read
Find includes inscribed alabaster objects bearing the name of Sekhentyu-Ptah.

4,000-year-old rare Old Kingdom tomb found at Saqqara

1m read
The discoveries at the site in Qantara include the outer wall of a sanctuary surrounding a large temple associated with the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen. Archaeologists found the wall’s gateways, internal chambers and successive construction layers.

Egypt reveals new finds on ancient Horus military route

2m read
560 ushabtis found in Egypt tomb

560 ushabtis found in Egypt tomb

2m read