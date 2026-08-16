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Egypt unearths major discoveries along ancient Horus military route

Ancient mud-brick wall, roads and Ramses II inscription unearthed

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The discoveries at the site in Qantara include the outer wall of a sanctuary surrounding a large temple associated with the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen. Archaeologists found the wall’s gateways, internal chambers and successive construction layers.
The discoveries at the site in Qantara include the outer wall of a sanctuary surrounding a large temple associated with the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen. Archaeologists found the wall’s gateways, internal chambers and successive construction layers.
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Dubai: An Egyptian archaeological mission has uncovered a massive mud-brick wall, ancient stone roads and an inscription bearing the titles of King Ramses II at Tell Abu Seifi in Ismailia province, shedding new light on the ancient Horus military route and its role in defending Egypt’s eastern frontier.

The discoveries at the site in Qantara include the outer wall of a sanctuary surrounding a large temple associated with the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen. Archaeologists found the wall’s gateways, internal chambers and successive construction layers.

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The mission also uncovered two stone roads built in different periods and leading from outside the fortified area into the temple. The first dates to the Ptolemaic period, while a narrower Roman road was later built above it.

Among the most significant finds was half of a massive sandstone lintel, broken into two pieces and inscribed on three sides. It bears the titles of Ramses II as well as a text referring to restoration work carried out on a statue of Horus, lord of Mesen.

Mahmoud Galal, director-general of Sinai Antiquities and head of the archaeological mission, said excavations also yielded artefacts pointing to the site’s administrative and military importance.

They included part of a schist statue dating to Egypt’s 26th Dynasty depicting an army scribe holding a damaged shrine. Archaeologists also found a headless and footless statue from the Late Period, the basalt torso of a royal statue and fragments of falcon statues made from basalt and limestone.

The excavations indicate that the site underwent several phases of development and changing use. The temple reached the height of its architectural development during the Ptolemaic period before parts of the site were reused to build a Roman military barracks, or castrum, in the third century AD.

During the late Roman period, the site was converted into a centre for lime production. Archaeologists uncovered two large circular kilns containing remains of limestone exposed to intense burning.

The findings reinforce Tell Abu Seifi’s importance as a major site along the ancient Horus military route, which played a key role in protecting Egypt’s eastern borders.

They also show how the site’s function evolved over centuries, serving military, religious and economic purposes during the Pharaonic, Ptolemaic and Roman periods.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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