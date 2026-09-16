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Egypt seizes 151 ancient artefacts, arrests suspected antiquities dealer

Pharaonic, Greek and Roman pieces were unearthed in illegal dig, police say

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian police seized 151 ancient artefacts and arrest a suspected antiquities dealer in Minya as authorities intensify crackdown on illegal excavations and trafficking.
Egyptian police seized 151 ancient artefacts and arrest a suspected antiquities dealer in Minya as authorities intensify crackdown on illegal excavations and trafficking.
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Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a suspected antiquities dealer in Minya after seizing 151 artefacts allegedly unearthed during illegal excavations in a mountainous area and intended for sale, the Interior Ministry said.

The suspect, from Abu Qurqas district in the southern Egyptian governorate, was detained following an investigation by the Tourism and Antiquities Police, in coordination with public security authorities and Minya security forces.

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Police said officers seized two ancient coffins, 37 statues made of limestone, bronze and faience, a statue base, an amulet, three vessels, a pottery flask and 97 coins, along with a number of other artefacts.

The suspect admitted that the objects had been recovered through illegal digging and excavation in a mountainous area of Abu Qurqas and that he had possessed them with the intention of selling them, according to the ministry.

The seized objects were referred to the relevant antiquities authorities for examination. Experts determined that all the pieces were authentic antiquities dating from the Pharaonic, Greek and Roman periods, the ministry said.

Authorities said legal proceedings had been initiated against the suspect as part of Egypt’s efforts to combat the illegal excavation, possession and trafficking of antiquities and protect the country’s archaeological heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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