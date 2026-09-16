Pharaonic, Greek and Roman pieces were unearthed in illegal dig, police say
Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a suspected antiquities dealer in Minya after seizing 151 artefacts allegedly unearthed during illegal excavations in a mountainous area and intended for sale, the Interior Ministry said.
The suspect, from Abu Qurqas district in the southern Egyptian governorate, was detained following an investigation by the Tourism and Antiquities Police, in coordination with public security authorities and Minya security forces.
Police said officers seized two ancient coffins, 37 statues made of limestone, bronze and faience, a statue base, an amulet, three vessels, a pottery flask and 97 coins, along with a number of other artefacts.
The suspect admitted that the objects had been recovered through illegal digging and excavation in a mountainous area of Abu Qurqas and that he had possessed them with the intention of selling them, according to the ministry.
The seized objects were referred to the relevant antiquities authorities for examination. Experts determined that all the pieces were authentic antiquities dating from the Pharaonic, Greek and Roman periods, the ministry said.
Authorities said legal proceedings had been initiated against the suspect as part of Egypt’s efforts to combat the illegal excavation, possession and trafficking of antiquities and protect the country’s archaeological heritage.