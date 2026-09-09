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Two young footballers drown during Egyptian club training camp

Two other Tala Sports Club players rescued after being swept away while swimming

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two young Egyptian footballers drown, while two others were rescued during training camp on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.
Two young Egyptian footballers drown, while two others were rescued during training camp on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.
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Dubai: Two young footballers from Egypt’s Tala Sports Club drowned and two others were rescued after being swept away while swimming during a training camp in the coastal city of Gamasa in Dakahlia governorate, officials and club representatives said.

Rescue teams were called after officials at the youth football camp reported that four players had entered the sea for a swim before being caught by the current. Reports said the players were not proficient swimmers. Two died and two others were rescued, with one taken to hospital in critical condition for treatment.

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Rescuers recovered the body of Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Al Sabahi, a resident of Nabaroh district, while the body of the second victim, Abdullah Omar Abu Taleb, also from Nabaroh, was found on Wednesday morning.

Tala Sports Club suspended all sporting activities for three days in mourning, Hazem Saadallah, head of the club’s interim management committee, said in a Facebook post.

Saadallah said the club’s board had not authorised any private training camp for the players and that no club official had been given approval to organise one.

He said any arrangements made without the board’s consent would be considered individual actions for which those responsible for the camp would be held accountable.

The club said it would take legal action and notify the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and determine responsibility.

Ahmed Hamdy, one of the camp organisers, said in a Facebook post that several players had left their accommodation saying they were going to buy breakfast before heading to the beach.

Hamdy said he accepted responsibility for the incident, adding that players had previously been instructed not to go swimming on their own.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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