Two other Tala Sports Club players rescued after being swept away while swimming
Dubai: Two young footballers from Egypt’s Tala Sports Club drowned and two others were rescued after being swept away while swimming during a training camp in the coastal city of Gamasa in Dakahlia governorate, officials and club representatives said.
Rescue teams were called after officials at the youth football camp reported that four players had entered the sea for a swim before being caught by the current. Reports said the players were not proficient swimmers. Two died and two others were rescued, with one taken to hospital in critical condition for treatment.
Rescuers recovered the body of Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Al Sabahi, a resident of Nabaroh district, while the body of the second victim, Abdullah Omar Abu Taleb, also from Nabaroh, was found on Wednesday morning.
Tala Sports Club suspended all sporting activities for three days in mourning, Hazem Saadallah, head of the club’s interim management committee, said in a Facebook post.
Saadallah said the club’s board had not authorised any private training camp for the players and that no club official had been given approval to organise one.
He said any arrangements made without the board’s consent would be considered individual actions for which those responsible for the camp would be held accountable.
The club said it would take legal action and notify the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and determine responsibility.
Ahmed Hamdy, one of the camp organisers, said in a Facebook post that several players had left their accommodation saying they were going to buy breakfast before heading to the beach.
Hamdy said he accepted responsibility for the incident, adding that players had previously been instructed not to go swimming on their own.