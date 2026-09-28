GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Twin boys, 8, injured after falling from second floor window at Egyptian school

Brothers reportedly panicked after mistakenly entering girls’ toilet at Fayoum school

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
8-year-old twins injured after falling from a second-floor window
8-year-old twins injured after falling from a second-floor window
Social media

Dubai: Eight-year-old twin boys were injured after falling from a second floor window at a primary school in Egypt’s Fayoum governorate after mistakenly entering a girls’ toilet, Egyptian media reported.

The two pupils were taken to Fayoum General Hospital following the fall, where they underwent medical examinations and received treatment for their injuries.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Initial medical assessments showed that one of the boys sustained moderate injuries, while his twin suffered a concussion and remained under close medical observation, according to the reports.

Preliminary accounts of the incident said the brothers had mistakenly entered the girls’ toilet at the school. They reportedly panicked after hearing the voices of female pupils and attempted to leave the area quickly.

The circumstances that led them to fall from the second floor window have not yet been fully established.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine exactly how the boys fell and the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The twins remain under medical supervision while the investigation continues.

Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Truck slams into Cairo metro station wall near Grand Egyptian Museum, killing two university students and injuring six others as prosecutors probe the crash.

Two killed in crash near Grand Egyptian Museum

2m read
Police identified the person responsible for the mosque and questioned him about the incident.

Watch: Man caught on camera stealing from mosque

1m read
Thirteen mummies with golden tongues in Minya reveal rare insights into ancient Egyptian beliefs about speech, immortality and the afterlife.

13 mummies found with golden tongues in Egypt

2m read
Egyptian police seized 151 ancient artefacts and arrest a suspected antiquities dealer in Minya as authorities intensify crackdown on illegal excavations and trafficking.

Egypt seizes 151 ancient artefacts, nabs illegal digger

1m read