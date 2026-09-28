Brothers reportedly panicked after mistakenly entering girls’ toilet at Fayoum school
Dubai: Eight-year-old twin boys were injured after falling from a second floor window at a primary school in Egypt’s Fayoum governorate after mistakenly entering a girls’ toilet, Egyptian media reported.
The two pupils were taken to Fayoum General Hospital following the fall, where they underwent medical examinations and received treatment for their injuries.
Initial medical assessments showed that one of the boys sustained moderate injuries, while his twin suffered a concussion and remained under close medical observation, according to the reports.
Preliminary accounts of the incident said the brothers had mistakenly entered the girls’ toilet at the school. They reportedly panicked after hearing the voices of female pupils and attempted to leave the area quickly.
The circumstances that led them to fall from the second floor window have not yet been fully established.
Authorities are investigating the incident to determine exactly how the boys fell and the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The twins remain under medical supervision while the investigation continues.