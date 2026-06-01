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EXCLUSIVE

Pakistani toddler dies after fall from Sharjah building staircase

Father recounts CCTV horror as police probe incident involving two girls

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Pakistani toddler dies after fall from Sharjah building staircase

Sharjah: A two-year-old Pakistani boy, Mohammad Arshman, died after allegedly being thrown from a third-floor staircase window in a shocking incident involving two young girl neighbours, believed to be around 10 years old, in a residential building in Sharjah.

Gulf News visited the building where the tragedy occurred and reviewed CCTV footage that captured the moments leading up to the incident.

The footage allegedly showed the two girls playing with the toddler in the corridor outside the family’s apartment shortly before the child fell from an opening near the staircase window to the ground below.

Tragedy unfolds

The footage showed one of the two girls opening the staircase door and calling the toddler while the second girl was inside the staircase area. The child then moved towards the area, after which the girl closed the door immediately. She was seen placing her hand over her ear before running away quickly. Moments later, the other girl emerged from the area, shook her hands, and walked away calmly.

Sharjah Police confirmed the incident to Gulf News and said the case has been referred to child protection authorities for investigation and questioning.

Authorities said the exact reason and motive behind the incident remain unclear, while investigations continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The boy’s father, Sajjad Hussein, a Pakistani construction employee who had spent nearly two decades building a life in the UAE, said the child’s mother had stepped inside the apartment for barely a minute when the incident occurred.

The grieving father said his son, Mohammad Arshman, was born after five years of marriage and described him as the centre of the family’s life. He added that the couple also have a two-month-old daughter.

Speaking to Gulf News, Hussein said he had watched the CCTV footage but struggled to describe what he saw.

“One girl stood by the staircase door while the other called my son with her hand, like a mother calling a child to come closer,” he said. “My son trusted them and hurried towards her. One girl held the door shut while the other caught him near the staircase window.”

According to the father, the child was then thrown from an opening near the staircase area on the third floor, falling nearly 14 metres to the ground.

“It happened within seconds,” he said quietly. “I still cannot believe what I saw.”

The tragedy unfolded while Mohammad Arshman was playing in the corridor outside the family’s apartment. The two girls, reportedly neighbours in the same building, had also been playing nearby.

A building watchman told Gulf News he initially rushed out after hearing screams echoing through the building.

“At first, I thought there was a quarrel or someone shouting near the lift,” he said. “I checked floor by floor until I reached the ground floor and saw the boy’s mother crying and calling for help.”

The watchman said he immediately contacted emergency services before later reviewing the building’s surveillance footage.

“When I checked the cameras, I saw something I could not imagine,” he said. “I informed the police straight away.”

Police officers, CID investigators and forensic teams reportedly spent several hours at the building collecting evidence and reviewing footage from multiple cameras.

“The two girls appeared calm after the incident, according to residents in the building. They were running around normally, as if nothing had happened,” residents said. “Everyone in the building was shocked.”

Father devastated

The devastated father said he has since returned to Pakistan with his family but plans to return to the UAE within one or two months.

“I have no words,” he said. “Every time I remember the video, I break down.”

Hussein appealed to parents to stay alert and involved in their children’s lives, stressing that constant vigilance is essential to keeping children safe. He said the tragedy unfolded in less than a minute, warning that even the briefest lapse in supervision can have devastating consequences. “It took less than one minute for our lives to change forever,” he said. “I urge all parents to be careful, closely watch their children, and never place complete trust in others when it comes to their children’s safety.”

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, while child protection officials are also reviewing the circumstances surrounding the case.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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