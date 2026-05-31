Kerala child death sparks outrage: How the arrests of mother and partner unfolded?

Mother, live-in partner held after Kerala toddler’s fatal injuries exposed
A one-and-a-half-year-old boy has died in southern India’s Kerala state after an autopsy confirmed he was subjected to physical assault, triggering the arrest of his mother and her live-in partner and sparking public outrage in the area.
The child, identified as Arshith, was taken to hospital on Friday evening after his mother and partner said he had suddenly fallen ill at their home in Panavoor, near Nedumangad. He was declared dead shortly after arrival.
According to Manorama News, police initially registered an unnatural death case based on the family’s statement that the child collapsed unexpectedly after eating.
However, a post-mortem examination later revealed that the child died due to injuries consistent with assault, prompting police to reclassify the case and arrest the mother, Akhila, and her partner, Ashkar.
Police said, citing media reports, that the two were taken into custody for questioning on Saturday, and their arrests were formally recorded later that night after medical findings contradicted their initial account.
The accused were brought to their residence on Sunday for evidence collection as part of the investigation.
Tensions escalated when Ashkar was escorted to the house under police protection. Large crowds gathered in the area, and some residents attempted to attack him, accusing him of killing the child.
Police struggled to control the situation and completed the evidence collection exercise quickly before moving the accused away from the scene. Reports also indicate that a vehicle linked to the accused was damaged during the unrest.
Residents said the family had lived in the area for several months but had limited interaction with neighbours. Some claimed they had previously heard the child crying frequently and noticed visible injuries, including plaster casts on both hands.
Locals also alleged that the couple attempted to destroy the child’s clothing before the arrest, though this has not been officially confirmed by investigators.
Relatives of the child have alleged prolonged abuse and claimed they had earlier raised concerns with authorities. They also said they noticed signs of injury on the child before his death.
The child’s biological father had died before he was born, and custody arrangements within the family had been unstable, according to relatives.
Kerala’s Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Bindu Krishna, described the incident as “heart-wrenching” and said strict legal action would follow.
Police said further charges may be added as the investigation continues and forensic findings are reviewed.