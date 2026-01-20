GOLD/FOREX
Social media trial ends in tragedy, Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability

Friends and family said Deepak was mentally shattered as the clip went viral online

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Social media trial ends in tragedy, Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability
X/IANS

Dubai: The suicide of Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, Kerala, following sexual harassment allegations made against him through an Instagram Reel, sparked widespread outrage and renewed debate on social media vigilantism, police responsibility and due process.

Deepak died by suicide after a young woman, later identified as Shimjitha Musthafa of Vadakara, posted a video accusing him of sexually harassing her during a bus journey. The video went viral, subjecting him to intense public shaming across social media platforms.

Family and friends said Deepak was mentally shattered as the video went viral, leaving him unable to handle the public backlash. They alleged the post amounted to character assassination and was created for social media publicity.

Former Goa Governor and senior advocate P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, who visited Deepak’s family, alleged serious procedural lapses in the handling of the case. He questioned why police initially registered the death merely as an “unnatural death” despite what he described as a clear link between the viral video and the suicide.

“Even a child can understand this is a case of abetment to suicide, a crime punishable with up to 10 years’ imprisonment,” Pillai said, alleging that crucial facts were ignored during the inquest.

Fresh FIR filed after public criticism

Following public criticism, police registered a fresh FIR based on a complaint filed by Deepak’s mother, invoking charges of abetment to suicide. Investigators said the accused woman is currently absconding and that efforts have been intensified to trace her.

Police are also attempting to recover the mobile phone used to record the video, while cyber police are engaged in retrieving deleted social media data.

The woman had earlier claimed she had reported the incident to Vadakara police, but the local inspector contradicted her, saying no such complaint had been received. Amid mounting criticism, her Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down.

The State Human Rights Commission ordered a probe led by the North Zone DIG and sought a report within a week.

Political backlash grows

Political reactions intensified across party lines, with leaders alleging police inaction and possible suppression of evidence, while warning that unchecked online character assassination could lead to more such tragedies.

For Deepak’s grieving family, the case is no longer just about one death, but about accountability in an era where online accusations can destroy lives long before the law takes its course.

