Custody plea likely: Police are preparing to seek custody of Shimjitha Musthafa, accused in the suicide of Deepak, a Kozhikode native, after a video alleging sexual misconduct on a bus went viral on social media.

Arrest after hiding: Shimjitha was arrested on Wednesday from her sister’s house in Muttungal West, Vadakara, following a tip-off. Police had earlier issued a lookout notice, citing concerns over her alleged foreign connections.

Charges invoked: She has been booked for abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an offence that can attract up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Deepak’s mother.

Remanded to jail: Shimjitha has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and will be transferred to Manjeri sub-jail. She is expected to file a bail plea before the Kunnamangalam court.

Probe findings so far: Police say Shimjitha continues to stand by her allegation of sexual assault, but no evidence or witness statements have so far emerged to substantiate the claim.

Video under scrutiny: Investigators found that the Instagram video was edited and shortened. The mobile phone used to record the clip will be sent for scientific examination, and efforts are on to recover the full, unedited video.

Bus CCTV examined: CCTV footage from the private bus in Payyannur, where the alleged incident occurred, has been collected. Police said the visuals of Deepak and Shimjitha are not clearly identifiable.