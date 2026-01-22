As outrage over the case grows, a quiet salon owner retreats under online scrutiny
Shimjitha was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Deepak U, who died by suicide after a video she posted on social media — alleging misconduct by him during a bus journey — went viral. She has been charged with abetment of suicide and is currently lodged at the Manjeri sub-jail, about 15 kilometres from Musthafa’s residence.
According to Onmanorama, while the investigation and media focus centre on Shimjitha, those close to the family say Musthafa has become an unintended victim of the backlash. Once a familiar face in Areekode town, he has stopped visiting his hair salon and avoids meeting people, as vloggers and media crews repeatedly attempt to contact him.
Musthafa returned from the Gulf nearly ten years ago with the intention of building a stable life close to his children. He opened a salon in Areekode, known for its tidy interiors and calm atmosphere, and ran it with the help of two close friends. Since news of the case broke, however, he has not returned to the shop. Though it remains open, footfall has dropped sharply in his absence.
Custody plea likely: Police are preparing to seek custody of Shimjitha Musthafa, accused in the suicide of Deepak, a Kozhikode native, after a video alleging sexual misconduct on a bus went viral on social media.
Arrest after hiding: Shimjitha was arrested on Wednesday from her sister’s house in Muttungal West, Vadakara, following a tip-off. Police had earlier issued a lookout notice, citing concerns over her alleged foreign connections.
Charges invoked: She has been booked for abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an offence that can attract up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Deepak’s mother.
Remanded to jail: Shimjitha has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and will be transferred to Manjeri sub-jail. She is expected to file a bail plea before the Kunnamangalam court.
Probe findings so far: Police say Shimjitha continues to stand by her allegation of sexual assault, but no evidence or witness statements have so far emerged to substantiate the claim.
Video under scrutiny: Investigators found that the Instagram video was edited and shortened. The mobile phone used to record the clip will be sent for scientific examination, and efforts are on to recover the full, unedited video.
Bus CCTV examined: CCTV footage from the private bus in Payyannur, where the alleged incident occurred, has been collected. Police said the visuals of Deepak and Shimjitha are not clearly identifiable.
Next steps: Police will record statements from the bus staff and passengers and examine whether additional sections
On Wednesday, as Shimjitha’s arrest formalities were being completed in Vatakara, Musthafa’s colleagues were seen sitting outside the salon, visibly worried. One of them described his emotional state bluntly: “Speaking to him now feels like talking to someone who is in mourning. He is exhausted, frightened, and overwhelmed.”
Onmanorama reported that friends say Musthafa had previously voiced discomfort with Shimjitha’s public activities but never attempted to restrict her choices. The couple have reportedly been living separately for several months. “He respected her independence, even when he disagreed with her,” a colleague said. “Now he is being attacked online for something he had no control over.”
This is not the first time Musthafa has found himself under public pressure. When protests erupted against Shimjitha earlier over her travel to the Gulf while serving as a panchayat member, he stepped forward to engage with protesters and calm tensions, reducing his time at the salon during that period.
Locals, however, say most residents recognise that Musthafa has no direct role in the current case and largely avoid questioning him. Despite this, the attention has been relentless. A local Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader told Onmanorama that family members were forced to turn away several vloggers and YouTubers who had gathered outside Musthafa’s home over the past three days.
For now, friends say they are offering quiet, practical support. “His biggest worry is his two children,” a neighbouring shop employee said. “Whatever differences he had with his wife, she is still their mother. That reality weighs heavily on him. Sadly, social media rarely pauses to consider such human complexities.”
Shimjitha is expected to approach the court seeking bail on Thursday, while investigators may seek further custody for questioning. Meanwhile, Musthafa remains largely out of sight — a private man grappling with public consequences he never sought
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox