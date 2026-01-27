Court refuses bail to Shimjitha as probe continues into Deepak’s suicide after viral Reel
Dubai: The Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Tuesday (January 27, 2026) dismissed the bail plea of Shimjitha Musthafa, who has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of 42-year-old salesman U. Deepak.
Magistrate M. Athira agreed with the prosecution’s arguments that the investigation was still in progress and that granting bail at this stage could lead to tampering with evidence and the influence of witnesses. The court also noted that investigators had yet to obtain a forensic analysis of the accused’s mobile phone.
The magistrate rejected the defence counsel’s submissions, including the argument that Shimjitha had no prior acquaintance with Deepak.
Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram, died by suicide on January 18, days after Shimjitha (35) posted a video on social media accusing him of inappropriate touching during a crowded bus journey in Payyannur, Kannur, on January 16. The clip went viral, triggering online harassment. The incident is believed to have contributed to his death.
Deepak’s family maintained that the contact was accidental due to the rush on the bus. Bus workers also claimed that no complaints of sexual harassment were raised during the journey. No police complaint was filed by Shimjitha before the video surfaced.
Shimjitha, was arrested by Kozhikode Medical College police on January 21 from a relative’s house in Vadakara after a manhunt. Police registered an FIR under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the remand report, seven videos were allegedly filmed secretly and edited with the intention of humiliating Deepak, causing severe mental distress.
With inputs from Agencies
