Woman arrested after Kerala man’s suicide over viral harassment video

Friends and family said Deepak was mentally shattered as the clip went viral online
Dubai: The suicide of Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, Kerala, following sexual harassment allegations circulated on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed debate over online vigilantism, police responsibility, and due process. Police have arrested the woman, Shimjitha Musthafa of Vadakara, who posted the viral video, as calls grow for accountability and responsible use of social media platforms.
Deepak died by suicide after an Instagram Reel posted by Shimjitha accused him of sexually harassing her during a bus journey. The video quickly went viral, subjecting him to intense public shaming across multiple social media platforms before any formal police investigation was concluded.
Family members and friends said Deepak was mentally shattered as the footage spread rapidly online, leaving him unable to cope with the backlash. They alleged the post amounted to character assassination and was created for social media publicity rather than pursued through appropriate legal channels.
The case has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and civil society groups, who warned against the dangers of “trial by social media” and the irreversible consequences of public accusations without due process.
Police said the arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the suicide, including the role played by the viral video and online harassment.
The incident has reignited discussions across Kerala on cyber responsibility, mental health awareness, and the need for stricter regulation of defamatory content on social media platforms.
