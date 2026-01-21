GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Woman arrested after Kerala man’s suicide over viral harassment video

Friends and family said Deepak was mentally shattered as the clip went viral online

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Woman arrested after Kerala man’s suicide over viral harassment video
X

Dubai: The suicide of Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, Kerala, following sexual harassment allegations circulated on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed debate over online vigilantism, police responsibility, and due process. Police have arrested the woman, Shimjitha Musthafa of Vadakara, who posted the viral video, as calls grow for accountability and responsible use of social media platforms.

Deepak died by suicide after an Instagram Reel posted by Shimjitha accused him of sexually harassing her during a bus journey. The video quickly went viral, subjecting him to intense public shaming across multiple social media platforms before any formal police investigation was concluded.

Family members and friends said Deepak was mentally shattered as the footage spread rapidly online, leaving him unable to cope with the backlash. They alleged the post amounted to character assassination and was created for social media publicity rather than pursued through appropriate legal channels.

The case has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and civil society groups, who warned against the dangers of “trial by social media” and the irreversible consequences of public accusations without due process.

Police said the arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the suicide, including the role played by the viral video and online harassment.

The incident has reignited discussions across Kerala on cyber responsibility, mental health awareness, and the need for stricter regulation of defamatory content on social media platforms.

Related Topics:
viral

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kozhikode Medical College Police on Wednesday arrested Shimjitha Musthafa, the accused in the Deepak suicide case.

When virality turns fatal: Kerala bus video fallout

57m ago5m read
Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability

Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability

2m read
Viral harassment video blamed in Kerala man’s suicide

Viral video leads to Kerala man’s tragic suicide

2m read
From choking games to dangerous stunts, social media challenges are putting teens’ lives at risk

Viral choking game: Dubai Police issue strong warning

1m read