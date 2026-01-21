Explained: How a viral bus video and a suicide ignited outrage in Kerala

According to Onmanorama reports, Shimjitha Musthafa is a 35-year-old social media influencer and former local body representative from Malappuram district.

Originally from Vatakara in Kozhikode district, she moved to Areekode after marriage

Completed graduation, postgraduate studies in commerce, and a BEd degree with family support

Entered public life through the 2020 local body elections as an IUML-backed candidate and won by a large margin

Served on education and health standing committees of the grama panchayat

Later moved to a Gulf country, where she became more active as a content creator and distanced herself from politics

Returned to Kerala in recent months and focused on social media influencing

Her evolving public persona and influencer identity have come under intense scrutiny following the controversy.

In one of the videos, Shimjitha is heard saying, “Yesterday, I shared a video from a public bus where a man deliberately touched me without my consent. This was not an accident or a misunderstanding. It was a clear violation of my sexual boundaries.”

“I began recording after noticing a woman in front of me was uncomfortable. Despite knowing he was being recorded, the man still went ahead and touched me. This shows a deliberate act, a lack of empathy and the belief that he would face no consequences.”

The video was circulated on Friday. Saturday was Deepak’s birthday. His mother said he did not eat anything that day after he learnt that the video was all over the Internet.

Relatives said he had told her mother about what had happened, and she had told him she would somehow find a way out. He had also discussed the matter in detail with his friend.