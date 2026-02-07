The act turned fatal as the noose tightened; her daughter’s cries alerted neighbours
In a tragic reminder of the dangers of social media stunts, a 27-year-old woman in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, died while filming a reel at her home.
The deceased was reportedly recreating a hanging scene by tying a noose around her neck and standing on a stool, according to family members and NDTV reports.
The act turned fatal within moments. It remains unclear whether she slipped or lost balance, but the noose tightened around her neck, leading to her death.
The incident came to light when her four-year-old daughter entered the room and screamed for help. Neighbours rushed in, only to discover the tragedy.
Police arrived promptly, removed the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Initial investigations indicate the death was accidental, and officers are examining the mobile phone for further details.
The incident echoes a similar case from October last year, when a 14-year-old boy in Delhi’s Shanti Nagar died after being found hanging from a ceiling fan. His family has been offered counselling to cope with the loss.
Authorities emphasise caution around online content creation, particularly dangerous stunts, urging parents and guardians to monitor children and teens closely.
