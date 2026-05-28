Indian expat couple’s death in Kerala: UAE friends shocked, struggle to believe murder-suicide theory

Husband, 67, charged with murder of wife days before she turned 60, was a philanthropist
Ras Al Khaimah: To those who knew him in the UAE, S Sugathan, 67, was not just a successful businessman. He was the man who quietly did many philanthropic activities including building five houses for poor families back home in Kerala, who never let wealth change him, and who had been nursing a dream of building a community centre where senior citizens could gather, pray and grow old together in peace.
That is why the recent news of his death back home and the murder case registered against him in the death of his wife Latha, who would have turned 60 today, May 28, has left his friends and the Indian expat community in Ras Al Khaimah in a state of disbelief they are still trying to process.
As reported by Gulf News earlier, the couple were found dead just hours before their flight back to the UAE on Saturday. Kerala Police on Tuesday confirmed to Gulf News that they have registered a murder case against the husband and a case of unnatural death in connection with his own passing. The post-mortem report is expected within a week and the investigation is ongoing.
AK Sethunath, a community volunteer and long-time RAK resident of over four decades, said he had known Sugathan since the early 1990s, when he helped him secure some of the first contracts for the latter’s building construction firm in the emirate.
"He went on to build several government buildings and private villas in Ras Al Khaimah. Many officials and Emirati and Arab citizens knew him. He was well-respected," Sethunath told Gulf News.
"He had run an electro-mechanical company which he wound up after some years. But his construction company prospered well. He never became arrogant even after being wealthy. He was down to earth.”
Sethunath described Sugathan as a philanthropist who supported the underprivileged throughout his years in the UAE. Beyond the five houses he built for poor families in Kerala, Sugathan had been working towards what his friend called his biggest dream: a community centre with a prayer hall and other facilities where elderly residents could come together and spend their later years in dignity.
"We cannot believe he would do something like this," Sethunath said.
According to him, Sugathan was a family man and the couple enjoyed a happy married life. "This looks very much like what the police said: it may have been a moment of sudden provocation."
He also pointed to the absence of a suicide note as significant. "If it had been a mutual decision, the couple would have left a note. The fact that no note was found strengthens the suspicion that this was something else entirely," he said.
Sethunath revealed that Sugathan had, in fact, been actively planning to wrap up his life in the UAE and return to Kerala permanently. He had been looking to sell his company and had asked Sethunath to help find a buyer.
"I had suggested a team and they had discussions and finalised the deal. But the couple said they had already booked a holiday trip to north India and would formalise everything after returning. His plan was to sell his major shareholding but retain a stake to keep his investor visa here,” Sethunath said.
Sugathan had also spoken of wanting to develop his property back home, his friend recalled, where he could finally rest. "He said he needed some peace and a quiet retirement," Sethunath said.
Prasad Sreedharan, another long-time RAK resident and community volunteer, travelled two hours within Kerala to attend the couple's funeral as he happened to be back home on a short break. What he saw there told its own story.
"There was a long queue of vehicles of people who came to pay their respects. That alone was a testament to the kind of man he was," Sreedharan said.
As reported earlier by Gulf News, the couple's bodies were buried rather than cremated, an unusual step for a Hindu family, apparently to preserve the remains should investigators need to conduct further examination.
Sreedharan described Sugathan as someone who was genuinely loved in the area around their Kollam home. He said Sugathan used to hold two community gatherings every year, inviting neighbours and well-wishers from across the area. "People in his neighbourhood told me he did this without fail," Sreedharan said.
He noted that Sugathan had also been a member of his community group in RAK, and the two used to speak regularly. "He used to generously support community events. Because of his construction company, he was known to many Arabs and Emiratis who had villas built by him. He bought his own property here too and built his dream home," he said, recalling that he had attended the housewarming.
Sugathan’s family had also attended Sreedharan’s children’s wedding ceremonies back home.
Sreedharan said Sugathan's business, which had slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic like many others, had recovered well over the past two years. He had also diversified into hospitality back in Kerala, running a three-star hotel with 45 rooms before eventually giving it on lease.
Just two weeks before his death, the couple, along with around ten family members, had been on a holiday trip to north India, he said, pointing out that it made the tragedy even harder for friends to comprehend.
"They had booked their seats to fly back to the UAE on Saturday evening. On Friday, they had even dropped off their luggage at the airport to check in early, as was their habit. Unfortunately, they never took that flight,” Sreedharan said.
He said the family members were frequent travellers who split their time between Ras Al Khaimah and Kerala, maintaining homes in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kadakkal in Kollam, the latter being where the tragedy unfolded.
"I can't understand. Many are assuming there was some issue between them. But I would never have expected something like this,” he added.