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Two students killed, six injured as truck crashes into Cairo metro station wall

Vehicle carrying workers hit Grand Egyptian Museum metro station perimeter

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Truck slams into Cairo metro station wall near Grand Egyptian Museum, killing two university students and injuring six others as prosecutors probe the crash.
Truck slams into Cairo metro station wall near Grand Egyptian Museum, killing two university students and injuring six others as prosecutors probe the crash.
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Dubai: Two university students were killed and six other people injured after a truck crashed into the outer wall of a metro station near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, according to preliminary investigations.

The accident occurred as the vehicle was travelling along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road towards Al Remaya, when the driver lost control and struck the perimeter wall of the Grand Egyptian Museum station on Cairo Metro Line 4, near its main entrance.

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Initial investigations found that the vehicle was carrying a group of workers from an events company who were returning to the company’s headquarters in Hadayek Al Ahram after working at a wedding at a villa in the Abu Rawash area.

Investigators said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle after becoming inattentive, causing it to veer off course and crash into the station’s outer wall.

The two university students who were travelling in the rear cargo area were thrown from the vehicle by the impact and fell onto the metro station stairs, according to the initial investigation. Both suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

Six other people sustained injuries to different parts of their bodies and were taken to Al Haram Hospital for treatment.

The crash also damaged public property at the station, shattering glass panels and partially damaging the concrete perimeter wall.

Authorities removed the vehicle from the scene and impounded it pending further investigation, while the bodies of the two students were taken to the morgue at Al Haram Hospital.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and exact cause of the crash and determine any legal responsibility.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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