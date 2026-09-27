Vehicle carrying workers hit Grand Egyptian Museum metro station perimeter
Dubai: Two university students were killed and six other people injured after a truck crashed into the outer wall of a metro station near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, according to preliminary investigations.
The accident occurred as the vehicle was travelling along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road towards Al Remaya, when the driver lost control and struck the perimeter wall of the Grand Egyptian Museum station on Cairo Metro Line 4, near its main entrance.
Initial investigations found that the vehicle was carrying a group of workers from an events company who were returning to the company’s headquarters in Hadayek Al Ahram after working at a wedding at a villa in the Abu Rawash area.
Investigators said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle after becoming inattentive, causing it to veer off course and crash into the station’s outer wall.
The two university students who were travelling in the rear cargo area were thrown from the vehicle by the impact and fell onto the metro station stairs, according to the initial investigation. Both suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.
Six other people sustained injuries to different parts of their bodies and were taken to Al Haram Hospital for treatment.
The crash also damaged public property at the station, shattering glass panels and partially damaging the concrete perimeter wall.
Authorities removed the vehicle from the scene and impounded it pending further investigation, while the bodies of the two students were taken to the morgue at Al Haram Hospital.
Prosecutors have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and exact cause of the crash and determine any legal responsibility.