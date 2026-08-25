Collision involving minibus and workers’ vehicle occurred on road towards Cairo
Dubai: Nine people were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when a minibus collided with a vehicle carrying workers on a road in Egypt’s Matrouh governorate, local media reported.
The collision occurred on an extension of the Dabaa Corridor in the Al Deek area, on the carriageway heading towards Cairo.
Police, traffic officers and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene following reports of the crash. The injured and the bodies of those killed were taken to Ras El Hikma Hospital and Matrouh General Hospital.
Authorities cleared the scene and took measures to restore traffic flow on the road. Police have opened an investigation into the accident and completed the necessary legal procedures.