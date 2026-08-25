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Nine killed, eight injured in minibus crash on Egypt’s Dabaa road in Matrouh

Collision involving minibus and workers’ vehicle occurred on road towards Cairo

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The collision occurred on an extension of the Dabaa Corridor in the Al Deek area, on the carriageway heading towards Cairo.
The collision occurred on an extension of the Dabaa Corridor in the Al Deek area, on the carriageway heading towards Cairo.
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Dubai: Nine people were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when a minibus collided with a vehicle carrying workers on a road in Egypt’s Matrouh governorate, local media reported.

The collision occurred on an extension of the Dabaa Corridor in the Al Deek area, on the carriageway heading towards Cairo.

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Police, traffic officers and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene following reports of the crash. The injured and the bodies of those killed were taken to Ras El Hikma Hospital and Matrouh General Hospital.

Authorities cleared the scene and took measures to restore traffic flow on the road. Police have opened an investigation into the accident and completed the necessary legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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