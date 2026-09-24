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Egypt court cuts Tunisian flight attendant’s sentence for killing daughter to 7 years

Court of Cassation reduces 15 year term in final ruling over 2023 killing

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egypt’s top court cuts Tunisian flight attendant Amira Bint Hamad’s sentence to 7 years for killing her daughter Tara in New Cairo, final ruling in 2023 case.
Egypt’s top court cuts Tunisian flight attendant Amira Bint Hamad’s sentence to 7 years for killing her daughter Tara in New Cairo, final ruling in 2023 case.

Dubai: Egypt’s Court of Cassation on Wednesday reduced the prison sentence of Tunisian flight attendant Amira Bint Hamad to seven years from 15 years for killing her young daughter Tara in New Cairo in 2023, local media reported.

The court accepted an appeal filed by her defence team, making Wednesday’s ruling final and not subject to further appeal before another criminal court.

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Bint Hamad was convicted of strangling her daughter while she slept in May 2023. The earlier ruling was based on physical evidence, witness testimony and forensic reports, according to local media.

A lower court had sentenced her to 15 years in prison after convicting her of premeditated murder, a sentence that was subsequently upheld on appeal.

Her lawyer argued before the Court of Cassation that she had suffered an acute psychological disturbance at the time of the killing and challenged aspects of the initial medical assessments.

The defence said neighbours testified about her close relationship with her daughter and argued that her mental state had deteriorated temporarily.

According to her lawyer, Bint Hamad attempted to take her own life after killing her daughter, stabbing herself several times in the neck before her husband intervened. She was subsequently taken to hospital and treated in intensive care.

The defence said Bint Hamad had left her career in aviation before the killing and had become involved in what she described as energy healing and spiritual practices.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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