The ruling followed a trial during which the court heard testimony from witnesses, reviewed forensic reports and examined evidence presented by prosecutors.

During the proceedings, the former judge admitted carrying out the killing, citing long-running personal and legal disputes with his ex-wife. He alleged that the couple had been embroiled in years of family conflicts, financial disagreements and custody disputes involving their daughters.

Prosecutors argued that the crime was planned in advance rather than committed in the heat of the moment. Investigators said the defendant tracked the victim's movements for several days, following her from her home in the Haram neighbourhood to the promenade in 6th of October City, where he shot her dead.

The case began after police received reports of a shooting at the promenade. The victim died at the scene, while the suspect fled before later being arrested along with the weapon allegedly used in the attack.