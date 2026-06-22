GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt court sentences former judge to life for killing ex-wife in public

Defendant stalked victim for days before fatal shooting at tourist promenade

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Giza Criminal Court found the defendant guilty of the premeditated murder of his former wife after opening fire on her in a tourist area crowded with pedestrians.
The Giza Criminal Court found the defendant guilty of the premeditated murder of his former wife after opening fire on her in a tourist area crowded with pedestrians.
Supplied

Dubai: An Egyptian court has sentenced a former judge to life imprisonment after convicting him of fatally shooting his ex-wife at a public promenade in the city of 6th of October, a case that drew widespread attention in the country, local media reported.

The Giza Criminal Court found the defendant guilty of the premeditated murder of his former wife after opening fire on her in a tourist area crowded with pedestrians, according to court proceedings.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The ruling followed a trial during which the court heard testimony from witnesses, reviewed forensic reports and examined evidence presented by prosecutors.

During the proceedings, the former judge admitted carrying out the killing, citing long-running personal and legal disputes with his ex-wife. He alleged that the couple had been embroiled in years of family conflicts, financial disagreements and custody disputes involving their daughters.

Prosecutors argued that the crime was planned in advance rather than committed in the heat of the moment. Investigators said the defendant tracked the victim's movements for several days, following her from her home in the Haram neighbourhood to the promenade in 6th of October City, where he shot her dead.

The case began after police received reports of a shooting at the promenade. The victim died at the scene, while the suspect fled before later being arrested along with the weapon allegedly used in the attack.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Three Kuwaitis, an Egyptian and a stateless resident have been executed by hanging after being convicted of murder and other serious crimes.

Five convicted murderers executed in Kuwait

1h ago2m read
Begona Gomez, wife of Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez

Court bans Spanish PM's wife from leaving country

2m read
Dubai court decision highlights financial rights in divorce disputes

Dubai court: Wife at fault, dowry still payable

3m read
The case exposed a sophisticated fraud scheme targeting investors and families seeking holiday properties and tourism investments.

Woman jailed over massive fake luxury property empire

2m read