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Abu Dhabi court jails man, fines him Dh100,000 for illegally fitting vehicle with emergency warning systems

One defendant fined Dh100,000, court orders vehicle confiscation in illegal equipment case

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi court jails man, fines him Dh100,000 for illegally fitting vehicle with emergency warning systems

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi criminal court has sentenced two men after convicting them of disrupting public order by illegally equipping a vehicle with emergency warning systems reserved for authorised emergency services.

The court sentenced the first defendant to six months' imprisonment, imposed a Dh100,000 fine and ordered the confiscation of the vehicle used in the offence after finding that he had driven a vehicle fitted with emergency warning lights on a public road without the legally required authorisation.

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The second defendant was convicted for participating in the installation of the emergency system despite not being legally authorised to fit or use such equipment.

According to the court, the case involved the unlawful installation of emergency warning devices designated exclusively for authorised emergency vehicles, in breach of the applicable regulations governing their use.

The ruling underscores the UAE's strict approach to the unauthorised use or installation of emergency vehicle equipment, which authorities say poses a risk to public safety and road order.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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