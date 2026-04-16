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Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh486,000 over forged cheques

The case brought by bank seeking more than Dh516,000

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A court-appointed expert confirmed that 10 cheques were forged.
A court-appointed expert confirmed that 10 cheques were forged.
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The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ordered a man to repay Dh486,124 to a bank after cashing nine forged cheques, ruling that the funds were obtained without legal basis.

Judges also ordered the defendant to pay Dh30,000 in compensation, finding that the bank’s payment of the forged cheques amounted to an undue payment that resulted in unjust enrichment.

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The case was brought by the bank, which sought more than Dh516,000, along with compensation for financial and moral damages, Emarat Al Youm reported.  It said the cheques had been proven to be forged under a prior court ruling and that it had been required to reimburse the account holder.

A court-appointed expert confirmed that 10 cheques were forged, nine of which were cashed over a one-year period, totalling Dh486,124. The court excluded one cheque that had not been encashed.

The defendant argued he was unaware the cheques were forged and sought to add another party to the case, but the court rejected both claims, noting he was the direct beneficiary of the funds.

The court ruled that forged cheques lose their legal validity as commercial instruments, entitling the bank to recover the amounts paid. It ordered repayment with 3 per cent annual interest until full settlement, along with legal costs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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