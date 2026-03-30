The defendant was previously convicted in a criminal case related to the incident
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ordered a man to repay Dh19,600 to another man after convincing him he could secure discounted airline tickets, a claim the court found to be fraudulent.
The court also ordered the defendant to pay an additional Dh5,000 in compensation to the claimant for financial losses and emotional distress resulting from the incident.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the claimant filed a lawsuit stating that the defendant had misled him into believing he could obtain airline tickets at reduced prices, allowing him to collect the money before failing to deliver the promised tickets. The defendant was previously convicted in a criminal case related to the incident, with the ruling upheld on appeal.
The court said the criminal conviction carried legal weight in the related civil case, confirming the defendant’s liability for the claimed amount.
In its reasoning, the court said the compensation was justified due to the financial harm caused by the unlawful seizure of the claimant’s money, the loss of potential benefit from the funds during that period, and the emotional distress caused by the defendant’s actions.
The ruling requires the defendant to repay the full amount, pay compensation, and cover court fees and legal expenses.