Dubai court orders woman to repay Dh421,848 to ex-husband in property dispute

The dispute had already passed through multiple legal stages. In 2022, an expert appointed by the court confirmed that the husband had made all payments related to the property. A real estate case filed in 2024 was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and the matter was subsequently referred to the Personal Status Court in 2025, which initially ruled in his favour. However, that judgment was overturned on appeal, with the appellate court ruling that the Personal Status Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.