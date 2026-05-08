Ajman Police warn online comments can lead to arrest, jail and hefty fines
Ajman: A woman travelling with her husband and children was detained at one of UAE airport and transferred to Ajman after authorities discovered she was wanted over an Instagram comment that triggered a legal complaint, according to an Ajman Police official.
The incident was revealed by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohammed bin Hazim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Performance Development Department at Ajman Police.
The case highlights the serious legal consequences of social media activity under the UAE’s cybercrime laws.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi, the woman had returned to the UAE with her family when immigration authorities stopped her during arrival procedures.
“They asked her to step aside. The husband was shocked, the children were confused and nervous,” he said.
She was informed that there was a legal case filed against her in Ajman and that she needed to be transferred there, while her husband and children were allowed to continue their journey.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi explained that the woman spent one night in custody with the relevant authority before being transferred from the emirate where she landed to Ajman as part of legal procedures. Following the transfer, individuals in similar cases may either be released on bail at the police station or referred to the Public Prosecution, which decides whether further legal action is necessary.
The complaint stemmed from a comment the woman posted on Instagram under a photo showing another woman carrying a luxury handbag. According to Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi, the woman commented that the handbag was “fake”, triggering ridicule and mocking from other social media users directed at the owner of the bag.
The woman in the photograph later filed an official complaint with Ajman authorities, accusing the commenter of causing reputational harm and encouraging online bullying.
Authorities later succeeded in reconciling the two parties amicably, bringing the matter to a close. However, Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi warned that many social media users underestimate the legal implications of comments posted online.
“Some people may think an Instagram comment is something simple, but it can create unnecessary legal problems,” he said.
He added that if the complaint had not been withdrawn, the woman could have faced penalties under the UAE’s Cybercrime and Anti-Rumours Law, including imprisonment and fines ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000, or one of the two penalties. The law covers offences linked to online abuse, defamation and harmful electronic content.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi said the case serves as a reminder that comments perceived as jokes or casual opinions on social media can quickly escalate into criminal complaints if they damage another person’s reputation or encourage harassment.
As part of efforts to simplify legal procedures and reduce bureaucracy, Ajman Police has introduced a new “remote bail” service under the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy programme.
Previously, individuals facing similar complaints could be detained immediately upon arrival, held overnight and physically transferred to the emirate where the complaint was filed. Under the new system, authorities coordinate with the Public Prosecution to allow electronic bail in misdemeanour cases that do not involve serious crimes.
The process enables a guarantor to complete bail procedures remotely through a smart application using the UAE Pass digital identity system, eliminating the need for overnight detention or travel between emirates.
Officials clarified that the remote bail system applies only to misdemeanour cases and not serious offences. While the service streamlines procedures, complaints can still proceed to the Public Prosecution and courts if no reconciliation is reached between the parties.