Ajman: A woman travelling with her husband and children was detained at one of UAE airport and transferred to Ajman after authorities discovered she was wanted over an Instagram comment that triggered a legal complaint, according to an Ajman Police official.

She was informed that there was a legal case filed against her in Ajman and that she needed to be transferred there, while her husband and children were allowed to continue their journey.

Officials clarified that the remote bail system applies only to misdemeanour cases and not serious offences. While the service streamlines procedures, complaints can still proceed to the Public Prosecution and courts if no reconciliation is reached between the parties.

Previously, individuals facing similar complaints could be detained immediately upon arrival, held overnight and physically transferred to the emirate where the complaint was filed. Under the new system, authorities coordinate with the Public Prosecution to allow electronic bail in misdemeanour cases that do not involve serious crimes.

He added that if the complaint had not been withdrawn, the woman could have faced penalties under the UAE’s Cybercrime and Anti-Rumours Law, including imprisonment and fines ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000, or one of the two penalties. The law covers offences linked to online abuse, defamation and harmful electronic content.

The complaint stemmed from a comment the woman posted on Instagram under a photo showing another woman carrying a luxury handbag. According to Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi, the woman commented that the handbag was “fake”, triggering ridicule and mocking from other social media users directed at the owner of the bag.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Suwaidi explained that the woman spent one night in custody with the relevant authority before being transferred from the emirate where she landed to Ajman as part of legal procedures. Following the transfer, individuals in similar cases may either be released on bail at the police station or referred to the Public Prosecution, which decides whether further legal action is necessary.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.