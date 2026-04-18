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Ice Spice to press charges after viral McDonald’s attack

Lawyer says charges will be filed following unprovoked assault caught on camera

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Video of incident sparks investigation as singer’s legal team moves forward with criminal and civil claims
Video of incident sparks investigation as singer’s legal team moves forward with criminal and civil claims
AFP

Dubai: Rapper Ice Spice is preparing to take legal action after being assaulted in a viral incident that unfolded inside a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles.

The incident took place on April 15 at a Hollywood McDonald’s, where Ice Spice was seated with a friend when a woman, later identified as Vayah approached their table.

According to multiple reports and circulating video footage, the woman attempted to sit with the rapper, prompting visible discomfort and a request for her to leave.

Moments later, the situation turned physical. The woman struck Ice Spice inside the restaurant, sparking a confrontation that spilled outside onto the street. Additional footage shows the altercation continuing, with both parties exchanging words and the attacker throwing another punch.

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While video clips show the physical escalation, the two sides are telling very different stories about how it began.

The alleged attacker, Vayah, claims she approached Ice Spice as a fan and was met with hostility, alleging the rapper insulted her, which she says triggered her reaction. However, Ice Spice’s team has firmly rejected that framing, describing the incident as completely unprovoked.

Fans were quick to point out that the attacker was not acting alone, with several noting that her alleged partner also appeared to lunge at Ice Spice during the chaos, sparking widespread criticism online, particularly around men attempting to physically confront a woman.

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