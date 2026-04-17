Singer D4vd arrested in connection to death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Los Angeles Police confirm arrest after months-long homicide investigation
Dubai: The arrest of rising alt-pop singer D4vd has sent shockwaves through the music industry, following his alleged connection to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
What began as a missing persons case in 2024 has now evolved into one of the most disturbing and closely watched criminal investigations in recent pop culture.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the singer, whose legal name is David Burke, 21 was arrested on Thursday, April 16 on suspicion of murder and is currently being held without bail.
The arrest follows a months-long investigation tied to the discovery of human remains in September 2025. Authorities say the body of Rivas Hernandez was found inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke, which had been abandoned and later towed from the Hollywood Hills after a foul odor was reported.
The remains were described as severely decomposed, with investigators believing the teenager had been dead for an extended period before the discovery.
Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing in 2024 after leaving to meet someone, with reports suggesting she may have told family she was going to see a movie before she disappeared.
Her identity was confirmed days after the remains were found, and the case quickly escalated into a homicide investigation.
By late 2025, authorities had begun treating the death as suspicious, with grand jury proceedings and evidence collection, including digital materials from Burke’s residence.
His legal team has strongly denied the allegations, stating that evidence will ultimately prove his innocence and that he was not responsible for the teenager’s death.
Before the case, D4vd had rapidly risen to fame through viral music releases and a growing fanbase online, transitioning from internet success to mainstream recognition with charting singles and a debut album.
However, his career trajectory shifted dramatically in late 2025 when the investigation became public. Tour dates were cancelled, and the singer retreated from the spotlight as scrutiny intensified.
Online, the case has taken on a life of its own. In the months leading up to the arrest of D4vd, many users claimed that internet sleuths had already “figured it out” as early as October, pointing to circulating theories and pieced-together timelines.
At the same time, others have pushed back on that narrative, arguing that while speculation can spread quickly online, building a legally sound case is more complicated. A full-scale investigation, especially one involving forensic evidence and other records can take months, if not years, to ensure there is enough proof to hold up in court.