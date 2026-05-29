Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Ejercito Estrada appeared before the antigraft court Sandiganbayan on Friday after the Second Division issued a warrant of arrest against him and former public works secretary Manuel Bonoan. The anti-graft court’s Second Division directed the Quezon City Police District, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation to implement the warrant in connection with the alleged role of Estrada and Bonoan in the ghost flood control projects. It is the third time Estrada has been indicted for plunder. AP