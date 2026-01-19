Revilla arrived at the CIDG office in Quezon City to formalize his surrender
Dubai: Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. surrendered to authorities at Camp Crame on Monday evening after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant of arrest in connection with an alleged P92.8 million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.
The anti-graft court’s Third Division also issued a Hold Departure Order (HDO) to prevent Revilla and several former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials from leaving the country.
In a video on his official Facebook page, Revilla said, “I am sad that there seems to be no due process. Even so, I will face this without fear and I know that the Lord will not abandon me because I am innocent.” He also asked the public for prayers for his family.
The Office of the Ombudsman filed charges of graft and malversation of public funds against Revilla last Friday, after investigating what has been described as a “ghost” flood control project in Pandi.
Along with Revilla, the following DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office officials are also facing arrest: Brice Hernandez, Assistant District Engineer Jaypee Mendoza, Engineer R.J. Domasig, Engineer Emelita Juat, Accountant Juanito Mendoza, and Christina Mae Pineda
The HDO was issued to ensure that the court maintains control over the case and that all accused parties remain available for legal proceedings.
Lawyer Dennis Pulma, clerk of court for the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division, confirmed that electronic warrants have been sent to the CIDG, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Bureau of Immigration (BI).
Because malversation of public funds is typically a non-bailable offense, law enforcement officials were instructed to take Revilla into immediate custody and hand him over to the court.
The Sandiganbayan emphasized that these orders are part of its “inherent power” to ensure the accused remain accountable and that court processes are fully enforceable.
