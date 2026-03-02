Al Jazeerah Pest Control unveils AI-driven pest detection services in Dubai

Smart devices run 24/7, sending real-time insect data to municipal teams
Al Jazeerah Pest Control Service Dubai has launched its smart pest detection technology across Dubai which uses AI-driven IoT-connected monitoring systems and thermal imaging inspections to serve residential and commercial clients. The company now joins the initial group of residential pest control companies in the UAE which provides homeowners and businesses access to advanced enterprise-level smart detection systems.
Dubai Municipality launched its smart pest control system which deployed 237 solar-powered smart mosquito traps throughout Dubai in January 2025. The advanced devices which operate continuously throughout the day send real-time insect monitoring data directly to municipal teams. The initiative demonstrates Al Jazeerah Pest Control's new approach which combines predictive monitoring with reduced pesticide application for individual property assessments.
Rather than responding only after pests become visible, the company’s upgraded service focuses on early detection and precision treatment. The system integrates three core technologies:
IoT Monitoring Sensors: Discreet sensors installed near drainage systems, wall cavities, ducts, and kitchen bases detect heat, vibration, and movement linked to pest activity. Alerts are instantly transmitted to technicians with exact location data.
Thermal Imaging Inspections: Infrared cameras identify hidden rodent nests, termite activity, and insect colonies inside walls, ceilings, and flooring without structural damage.
AI-Assisted Pest Identification: Smart camera traps capture and analyse pest images, enabling species recognition, lifecycle assessment, and colony size estimation to ensure accurate treatment selection.
Each inspection generates a digital pest health report detailing detected activity, treatment recommendations, and compliance documentation. For commercial clients, this supports regulatory requirements, while homeowners receive transparent, data-backed service records.
The warm climate of Dubai together with its high-rise areas and villa neighborhoods creates conditions which enable pests to spread throughout the city. The pests that infest wall spaces and drainage systems will remain hidden until they cause major destruction. Al Jazeerah uses technology together with its skilled technicians to cut down inspection duration while decreasing chemical usage and solving problems with fewer service calls.
Dubai provides smart detection services for villas and residential towers and restaurants and hotels and schools and commercial buildings. Clients may choose between two options which include either single-time smart inspections or yearly monitoring services that use continuous sensor alerts.
Al Jazeerah expands its operations to implement AI and automated monitoring systems which will transform pest control methods in the UAE. The new detection methods will now enable operators to accurately control various pest populations throughout their territory.
To Book a Smart Pest Inspection or Request a Free Site Assessment: Email: Info@aljazeerahpestcontrol.ae | Mobile: 055 720 7420 | Dubai Office: 04 450 3654 | Sharjah Office: 06 535 8500 | WhatsApp (24/7): 055 720 7420