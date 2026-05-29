'Surrender' or face 'arrest': Philippine Senator Estrada told as plunder case heads to anti-graft court Sandiganbayan

Arrest warrant looms over Estrada amid kickback claims in budget insertion scheme
Manila: Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Senator Jinggoy Estrada has only two choices as authorities prepare for the possible issuance of an arrest warrant against the lawmaker over newly-filed plunder and graft charges: surrender voluntarily or be arrested.
“We spoke yesterday. I called him. I told him either ‘surrender or arrest,’” Remulla told reporters on Friday (May 29, 2026) at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.
“He told me he’ll think about it. His concern is about his knee which needs replacement,” the Interior secretary added.
The warning came a day after the Office of the Ombudsman formally filed plunder and graft charges against Estrada before the Sandiganbayan, significantly escalating one of the most politically explosive corruption cases in recent years.
Jinggoy Estrada is the eldest son of Philippines' ex-President Joseph "Erap" Estrada.
Erap was convicted of the crime of plunder by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on September 12, 2007. He was not convicted by the Senate; instead, the Senate’s walkout during his impeachment trial in 2001 led to his ouster, and the subsequent criminal charges were tried in the regular judicial court.
Legal analysts say the filing of the cases means the anti-graft court may soon issue a warrant for Estrada’s arrest if it finds probable cause based on the Ombudsman’s complaint and supporting evidence.
The Sandiganbayan is a special appellate and trial court in the Philippines that has exclusive jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases involving graft, corruption, and other offenses committed by public officials and employees. It is equal in rank to the Court of Appeals.
The charges stem from allegations that Estrada orchestrated hundreds of millions of pesos in budget insertions in exchange for kickbacks tied to public infrastructure projects.
Former DPWH assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez actually linked the ₱355 million worth of budget insertions and a 30% commission to Senator Jinggoy Estrada in the 2025 national budget.
Separately, Hernandez made these allegations against Senator Joel Villanueva.
During a congressional and Senate inquiry, Hernandez alleged that Senator Villanueva inserted ₱600 million worth of projects in Bulacan into the "unprogrammed appropriations" of the national budget, which purportedly included a 30% kickback for the lawmaker.
According to Hernandez’s earlier testimony and complaint affidavits, portions of the inserted funds were allegedly directed toward favoured contractors and projects in exchange for kickbacks that were supposedly funneled to the senator and his associates.
The Ombudsman has not yet publicly released the full details of the complaint filed before the Sandiganbayan, but investigators reportedly concluded there was sufficient basis to pursue both plunder and graft charges.
PLUNDER: Under Philippine law, plunder involves public officials allegedly amassing at least ₱50 million through corruption schemes or criminal acts connected to their office. Conviction carries penalties ranging from life imprisonment to forfeiture of alleged ill-gotten wealth.
Estrada has strongly denied the accusations.
The senator previously rejected allegations that he engineered budget insertions, insisting the claims were fabricated and politically motivated.
His camp has also questioned the credibility of Hernandez, arguing the former DPWH official may have personal motives for implicating him.
The latest case adds to Estrada’s long history of high-profile legal battles.
He was previously convicted in 2014 over the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam involving businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, but was later granted executive clemency by ex-president Rodrigo Duterte in 2023, restoring his political rights and allowing him to continue serving in the Senate.
The filing of another plunder case against Estrada has reignited debate over corruption, discretionary congressional funding, and the use of budget insertions in the Philippines.
The controversy also comes amid intensifying scrutiny of lawmakers and political figures facing corruption complaints, including several senators and former officials tied to infrastructure allocations and confidential fund controversies.
Meanwhile, Remulla said law enforcement agencies are prepared to implement any arrest order issued by the Sandiganbayan.
“We will follow the law,” he said, declining to elaborate on operational details should the court issue a warrant.
The looming arrest threat has also fueled speculation about whether Estrada may seek medical relief or hospital detention because of his reported knee condition, a move often pursued by high-profile political figures facing detention in corruption cases.
As of Friday, Estrada had yet to publicly announce whether he intends to surrender voluntarily or contest the charges before the anti-graft court.