Tiger Woods on players’ minds at Masters after DUI arrest

Woods was eyeing a return to competition at Augusta
Dubai: Although Tiger Woods isn’t part of the field at the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club this week, several players have had the 15-time major winner on their minds after reports he entered treatment following his DUI arrest in Florida on March 27.
The legendary golfer was held in custody for eight hours after being arrested and charged for driving under the influence following a car crash in Florida where his vehicle was overturned.
He was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, through his lawyers, Woods entered a written plea of not guilty.
Australian golfer Jason Day commented on Woods’ situation ahead of the Master’s which kicks off on Thursday.
"I look at it and go, 'He's just a human being like everyone else, and we have struggles,'” Day said per ESPN.
"It's unfortunate. The only thing that I don't understand is that it's a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm's way, as well."
"When you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's probably driving and a little bit under the influence," he added.
Woods’ touched down in Switzerland on Friday, sparking speculation that he could be checking into a treatment facility there. Two days earlier, a judge had approved a request allowing Woods to travel abroad and enter a full inpatient treatment programme.
"It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction," Day said.
Day added that Woods was "my hero growing up."
"The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope.
"Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."
Patrick Reed, another Masters champion, will feel Woods’ absence in Augusta, alongside LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson, who revealed he’s skipping the tournament due to a family health issue, just days after Woods’ arrest.
"Let’s be honest, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly I feel it hurts the game of golf," Reed said.
"But at the same time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to go."
Bubba Watson approached Woods’ circumstances with empathy, seeing him as a person rather than just a fellow golfer.
"I could care less about Tiger’s golf," he said.
"I told him from day one that we started hanging out back in (2006 or 2007), somewhere in there, that I’m pulling for him as a human being. Forget his golf, I could care less about his golf."
This incident represents Woods’ second DUI arrest in the past ten years. Back in 2017, he was also arrested in Jupiter Island after falling asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3am, while under the influence of prescription medication.