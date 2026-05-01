Biggest Sporting Events Happening in May

The month of May is known to bring some of the best sporting events globally
Dubai: May is one of the most action-packed months in the global sporting calendar, featuring major finals, Grand Slams, iconic races, and elite international tournaments across multiple disciplines.
Check out the biggest sporting events happening this month.
UEFA Champions League Final - 30 May
Europe’s most prestigious club football match will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary, deciding the best team in the continent.
UEFA Europa League Final - 20 May
A major European final featuring top clubs from across the continent held at Beşiktaş Park in Turkey.
UEFA Conference League Final - 27 May
The third-tier European club final, rapidly growing in global attention held at Red Bull Arena in Germany.
FA Cup Final - 16 May
England’s historic domestic cup final, played at Wembley Stadium.
French Open - 24 May – 7 June
One of the four Grand Slam tournaments, held at Roland Garros in Paris, featuring the world’s best clay-court players.
Miami Grand Prix - 3 May
A fast-growing highlight on the Formula 1 calendar held in the United States.
Indianapolis 500 - 24 May
One of motorsport’s most iconic races and part of the Triple Crown of Racing.
Canadian Grand Prix - 24 May
A classic Formula 1 race held in Montreal, known for its unpredictable racing and passionate fans.
Giro d’Italia - 8–31 May
One of cycling’s three Grand Tours, featuring grueling mountain stages and iconic Italian scenery.
PGA Championship - 14–17 May
One of golf’s four major championships, featuring the world’s top players competing for a historic title at Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, USA.
U.S. Women’s Open - 28–31 May
The premier championship in women’s golf, showcasing the sport’s elite competitors.
Kentucky Derby - 2 May
The opening jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown and one of the most famous horse races in the world.
Preakness Stakes - 16 May
The second leg of the Triple Crown, held in Baltimore, USA.
PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia - 24 May
Hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, this mixed martial arts event features top fighters from across the Middle East and North Africa region.
ABA League Play-offs - April to May
Regional basketball competition featuring top clubs from the Adriatic League system. Dubai’s basketball representation is active during the play-off phase, adding strong local interest.