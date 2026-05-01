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Biggest Sporting Events Happening in May

The month of May is known to bring some of the best sporting events globally

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
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May brings some of the world’s most exciting international sporting events
May brings some of the world’s most exciting international sporting events
AFP-FREDERIC DIDES

Dubai: May is one of the most action-packed months in the global sporting calendar, featuring major finals, Grand Slams, iconic races, and elite international tournaments across multiple disciplines.

Check out the biggest sporting events happening this month.

Football

UEFA Champions League Final - 30 May

Europe’s most prestigious club football match will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary, deciding the best team in the continent.

UEFA Europa League Final - 20 May

A major European final featuring top clubs from across the continent held at Beşiktaş Park in Turkey.

UEFA Conference League Final - 27 May

The third-tier European club final, rapidly growing in global attention held at Red Bull Arena in Germany.

FA Cup Final - 16 May

England’s historic domestic cup final, played at Wembley Stadium.

Tennis

French Open - 24 May – 7 June

One of the four Grand Slam tournaments, held at Roland Garros in Paris, featuring the world’s best clay-court players.

Formula 1 & Motorsport

Miami Grand Prix - 3 May

A fast-growing highlight on the Formula 1 calendar held in the United States.

Indianapolis 500 - 24 May

One of motorsport’s most iconic races and part of the Triple Crown of Racing.

Canadian Grand Prix - 24 May

A classic Formula 1 race held in Montreal, known for its unpredictable racing and passionate fans.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia - 8–31 May

One of cycling’s three Grand Tours, featuring grueling mountain stages and iconic Italian scenery.

Golf

PGA Championship - 14–17 May

One of golf’s four major championships, featuring the world’s top players competing for a historic title at Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, USA.

U.S. Women’s Open - 28–31 May

The premier championship in women’s golf, showcasing the sport’s elite competitors.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby - 2 May

The opening jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown and one of the most famous horse races in the world.

Preakness Stakes - 16 May

The second leg of the Triple Crown, held in Baltimore, USA.

Domestic & Regional (Middle East Focus)

PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia - 24 May

Hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, this mixed martial arts event features top fighters from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

ABA League Play-offs - April to May

Regional basketball competition featuring top clubs from the Adriatic League system. Dubai’s basketball representation is active during the play-off phase, adding strong local interest.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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