Biggest Sporting Events Happening in May

Dubai: May is one of the most action-packed months in the global sporting calendar, featuring major finals, Grand Slams, iconic races, and elite international tournaments across multiple disciplines.

Europe’s most prestigious club football match will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary, deciding the best team in the continent.

The opening jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown and one of the most famous horse races in the world.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.