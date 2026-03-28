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Tiger Woods released on bail following arrest

Woods was arrested following rollover car accident

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Tiger Woods was arrested following another car accident
Tiger Woods was arrested following another car accident
PGA of America

Golf icon Tiger Woods has been granted bail after being arrested for driving under the influence following a car crash in Florida where his vehicle overturned.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, also faces charges of property damage and refusing to take a lawful test.

According to Sheriff John Budensiek, the 50-year-old overturned his Land Rover after clipping a truck on Jupiter Island on Friday afternoon. Officers did not initially suspect alcohol impairment but believed another substance may have been involved.

Woods was forced to exit the vehicle through the passenger door. He passed a breathalyser test at the scene but declined to provide a urine sample. No injuries were reported.

He was held in custody for eight hours, the minimum required under state law, before being released on bail.

DUI investigators came to the scene and "Mr Woods did exemplify signs of impairment", Budensiek said.

"They did several tests on him," Budensiek said. "He did explain the injuries and surgeries that he's had and we did take that into account, but they did some in-depth roadside tests."

Woods was placed under arrest after the incident, which took place on Beach Road just before 14:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Budensiek said investigators at the scene and at jail were "really not suspicious of alcohol being involved" and Woods passed a breathalyser test with "triple zeros".

Budensiek said Woods was "co-operative but was trying not to incriminate himself".

"He has a right to refuse that test," Budensiek said.

"There is a statute which he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash."

Woods Master’s comeback dream over?

This marks yet another major blow for one of sport’s greatest-ever figures, who has endured persistent injury struggles for nearly 20 years.

Woods is now in a race against time to be fit for The Masters, which begins in under two weeks.

Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which he is hosted, Woods offered a blunt response when asked whether The Masters was “off the table,” replying simply: “No.”

He was seen hitting shots competitively in the TGL indoor league earlier this week, his first appearance since July 2024.

Given the latest developments in Florida, his hopes of competing now appear increasingly unlikely.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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