Tiger Woods involved in rollover car accident

Crash occurred on Jupiter Island where Woods resides, shortly after 2pm local time
Dubai: Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car accident in Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Jupiter Island — where Woods resides — shortly after 2pm local time.
Details about the incident and the golfer’s condition have not yet been released. Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to provide an update at 5pm local time.
Officials are set to provide an update at 5pm ET.
Woods has been recovering from multiple injuries he sustained in a 2021 car crash in Southern California.
On Tuesday, he made his season debut at TGL Golf, the professional indoor league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.
More to follow...