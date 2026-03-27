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Tiger Woods involved in rollover car accident

Crash occurred on Jupiter Island where Woods resides, shortly after 2pm local time

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Tiger Woods did not rule out a return at The Masters in April
Tiger Woods did not rule out a return at The Masters in April
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Dubai: Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car accident in Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Jupiter Island — where Woods resides — shortly after 2pm local time.

Details about the incident and the golfer’s condition have not yet been released. Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to provide an update at 5pm local time.

Officials are set to provide an update at 5pm ET.

Woods has been recovering from multiple injuries he sustained in a 2021 car crash in Southern California.

On Tuesday, he made his season debut at TGL Golf, the professional indoor league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

More to follow...

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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