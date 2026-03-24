Will we see Tiger Woods in action at the Masters?

Golf superstar set to play in the TGL golf league after back surgery
Dubai: Tiger Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf on Tuesday when he tees it up in the TGL league — the indoor golf league that he cofounded alongside Rory McIlroy — taking a big step towards the Masters Tournament in April.
The 50-year-old had disc replacement surgery in October, the latest in a long line of procedures and injuries that have kept him out of top-level competition since the The Open Championship in 2024.
The 15-time major winner is scheduled to represent Jupiter Links in the TGL finals, according to the tech-driven indoor league that features players from the PGA Tour.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
He has claimed five Masters titles, most memorably his dramatic 2019 win that snapped an 11-year major drought. His career has also been impacted by serious leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car crash.
This year’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club will take place from April 9-12.
Speaking last month, Woods did not rule out competing at Augusta and said his recovery had progressed from short-game drills to full swings.
“I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again,” he said.