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Will we see Tiger Woods in action at the Masters?

Golf superstar set to play in the TGL golf league after back surgery

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Tiger Woods grimaces on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.
Tiger Woods grimaces on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.
AP

Dubai: Tiger Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf on Tuesday when he tees it up in the TGL league — the indoor golf league that he cofounded alongside Rory McIlroy — taking a big step towards the Masters Tournament in April.

The 50-year-old had disc replacement surgery in October, the latest in a long line of procedures and injuries that have kept him out of top-level competition since the The Open Championship in 2024.

The 15-time major winner is scheduled to represent Jupiter Links in the TGL finals, according to the tech-driven indoor league that features players from the PGA Tour.

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He has claimed five Masters titles, most memorably his dramatic 2019 win that snapped an 11-year major drought. His career has also been impacted by serious leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car crash.

This year’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club will take place from April 9-12.

Speaking last month, Woods did not rule out competing at Augusta and said his recovery had progressed from short-game drills to full swings.

“I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again,” he said.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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